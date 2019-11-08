Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Blast of cold air is here

It will be hard to find temperatures that get out of the upper 30s this afternoon. Most of us will remain at that level all afternoon. All of the precipitation left with our cold front. We'll be all dry until the next big blast of cold air rolls into town.

The weekend will be chilly on Saturday. Temperatures will run around the mid and upper 40s during the peak heating of the day. We should be tracking highs in the upper 50s. It is a serious chill for all of us. Right before the next system gets here for the first part of next week, our temperatures will take another jump. Sunday will have highs around 55-60.

A true Arctic blast takes aim on Kentucky beginning on Veterans Day. Rain will become widespread as the next blast of cold air enters the region. This system will bring rain, wind, Arctic air, and snow. There is a chance we could see some on the ground. This is a bit early to make a formal call for snowfall because a lot can change. I do feel very comfortable about highs getting stuck in the 20s and lows dipping all the way down into the teens.

It's that time of year when the weather is a challenge to forecast nearly every single day. That's what makes it so much fun!

Have an awesome weekend.

