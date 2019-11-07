Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Blast of cold air moves in today

A cold front will keep rain moving across Kentucky today. I do not think that it gets heavy at any point today. It will just be a steady event and sometimes those can be more aggravating. Rainfall totals from this event will come in around an inch or less.

As this system passes through Kentucky, our temperatures will be dropping. Morning temps will be around 50 to 55 and afternoon temperatures will be around 35 to 40. This colder blast of air will be tough. As the front pulls away from Kentucky the moisture on the back edge will make a transition to some light snow.

An Arctic Front will sweep across Kentucky Sunday night and on Monday. This will deliver some of the coldest temperatures we have had around here since late Winter. Highs probably won't even reach freezing and lows will run in the teens. It'll be tough!

Have a great day!