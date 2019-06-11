Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Blast of early May arrives today

We should see highs around 80 degrees for the 11th day of June. Some of you will be lucky to see the mid-70s this afternoon.

Humidity drops and rain is out for one day. We have the perfect early May look and feel. Most of you will see highs run right around the low and mid-70s. Since we are on the other side of a cold front, temps are more refreshing, and humidity is lower. It will have a great feel for all of you! This is a real treat considering we should be a lot warmer.

This little run with May-like weather will have some of the other features you usually see during that month. It might lead us to some stronger storms on Wednesday evening. A cold front will be pushing in and firing up some blasts. As of this point, we are under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. We will be watching those changes closely.

By the end of the week, cooler air with storms will be back.

Have a great day!