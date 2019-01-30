Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Brutally cold temperatures have arrived

It hasn't been an extremely long time since we tracked temperatures like this, but it has been long enough. These temperatures will run around the single digits through the afternoon. The general range will be between 3 and 8 degrees. Wind Chill readings will likely come in around the -5 to -15 range. There could be times that we reach -20. Those are some of the most extreme readings that we will track. This is a dangerously cold situation! That's why so many school districts have called off classes for today.

We will keep those subzero wind chill readings around through Thursday evening. Temperatures will begin to recover some during the afternoon hours. You will see highs around the mid and upper teens. That is an improvement compared to what we track leading up to it. The real relief won't get here until the weekend.

A system tracks into the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Friday. It will bring a temperatures back to and above the freezing mark. However, the surface temperatures will be even colder. There could be a period where we could see some freezing rain. It is certainly a day to watch closely!

Stay warm my friends!