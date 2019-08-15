Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Calmer days continue



Our pattern has shifted for a couple of days. Rain chances are on the low end and comfort level is on the high side. It looks like temperatures will run between 80 and 85 degrees. That means you will experience a really nice day when the low humidity is considered.

Our heat will not show up again until this weekend. In most cases, highs will reach the mid and upper 80s. Storm chances will increase as the moisture content in the air will climb. The middle of this month looks like it should.

Have a great day!