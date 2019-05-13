Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill spills over into the new work week



Showers and cool temperatures will likely be in our region again today. Those cool temps will be here through the middle of the week. Expect it to look a lot like this past weekend with those dreary conditions with the occasional shower.

Rain chances will calm down for Tuesday and Wednesday. What doesn’t leave on either of those days is the chill. Most of us will experience temperatures in the low and mid-60s for highs. This more refreshing shot of air will make for an early Spring feel.

Another rainmaker moves in on Wednesday night and more so on Thursday. It will not be a washout system, but it does bring plenty of showers. A front will cause these rains. This front will drop south and stall out for around 12 hours. It will then return north in the form of a warm front. This pushes into the 70s and 80s for the end of the week.