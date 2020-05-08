Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers and record cold potential

That is why we are under a FREEZE WARNING until tomorrow morning. As we begin making the transition from the above freezing temperatures to freezing temperatures we'll see some snow flying! While this isn't the latest we have had snow, it is certainly notable. Our round of rain will likely be a little heavy at times. So don't ignore some of those showers that get going.

I think the cold will be a bigger issue. It will have a major impact on local farmers and other agricultural interests. It will be extremely cold for the part of May. How cold? If we reach our forecast low of 25 degrees, it will be the coldest temperature recorded in Lexington! That's the significance of this cold air outbreak. We might even see another dose of cold for next week!

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

