Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers linger

Another one of these early Spring cold fronts has made its way through the area. We are living on the other side of it and it is chilly. What makes it a little worse is the presence of showers that move through the region. These showers will linger for most of the day. I am not saying that I think you see them all day, I am saying that it will be very dreary!

A few more showers will hang around our skies on Friday morning. It isn't a widespread chance of rain. The areas under the clouds and rain will struggle to get out of the 50s for highs. I think in western portions of Kentucky we will see highs reach the 60s because the sun will make a difference.

The weekend will feature highs in the 75-80 degree range. There is a rain chance on Sunday, but I think that it won't be here until later in the day. That means we will have a good chance to see temperatures climb all the way up to 80 degrees.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!