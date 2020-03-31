Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers to end March



Expect chilly showers to fill our skies today. I do not expect an extraordinary amount of rainfall, but just enough to make it miserable. It's not like we needed anything else to make it miserable for us. There will be a sharp cutoff from north to south with this event. The closer you get to I-64, the better your chances of seeing little to nothing become.

This system will slowly pull away and leave us with some clouds and cooler air on Wednesday. It will be warmer than today, but not what one would consider warm for April. It looks like we will be mainly dry until the end of the week.

The weekend will bring in another round of showers & storms. This system has enough warmth out ahead of it that we could see highs run back up to around the low and mid-70s. I will update that more as it gets closer!

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!