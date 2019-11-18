Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly start to the week



We will keep temperatures on the chilly side for a few days. Highs will run around the low to mid-40s for the first part of the week. We might even see a few showers sneak through the sky as this front passes over us.

A stronger system will move for the middle of the week. We can fully expect temperatures to surge before it digs in on us. There is a good chance wee see numbers jump into the 50s on Wednesday and the low 60s on Thursday. Rounds of rain will blow in with that system. Gusty winds will arrive with this system at around 25-30MPH.