Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly start to the week

Temperatures will stay down below normal for a few more days. This means we will see a few more frosty nights coming our way. The days will not look much better. Highs will mostly hang around the 40 and 50s until Wednesday.

Showers will cruise back into our skies on Wednesday. It won't be anything significant, but it does signal a change in the pattern. A real warm-up is about to come together before the end of the week. In most cases, folks will see a return to the 70s and 80s for highs.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

