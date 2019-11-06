Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cold air set to blast across Kentucky

We find ourselves in between systems today. It isn't a bad place to be since that means highs will reach the low and mid-60s. This is an excellent forecast for us today. Clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon and evening hours. When those clouds arrive, it means that rain will not be far behind.

Rounds of showers will begin to move through the region on Thursday. Most of us will struggle with highs around the low to mid-40s. We will be right in the middle of some very chilly rains. As the front moves out of the region, I fully expect some flakes of snow to fly for early Friday morning. Highs will be the coldest we have seen since March Friday afternoon. In most cases, we will get stuck under 40 degrees.

The chill will be around for the weekend. I think our highs will probably run around the mid-40s for both days. Those numbers are out ahead of an Arctic front that will plow through the region on Monday and bring in the coldest air we have seen since February! Highs won't even reach freezing. It will be a tough run in the world of weather.