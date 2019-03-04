Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cold blasts across Kentucky



A major shot of Arctic air will be oozing through Kentucky today and through the middle of the week. We will not go back above freezing until Thursday. Wind Chill readings today will hang around the teens. This will be the theme of the first part of the week. We will keep seeing numbers drop that low during the daytime hours. Some of the nighttime numbers will be in the single digits at times. This is some impressive cold weather when you consider that it is March.

A system will move into the region on Thursday. It will start as some snow before returning to what we have gotten so used to... rain. It shouldn't be a big deal with rainfall accumulations. Most of those showers will be on the lighter side.

Temperatures will rally for the weekend with 50s and even the potential to reach 60s coming our way!