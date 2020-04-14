Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cold temps with some snowflakes

Admit it, the only reason you are reading this is that I said the dreaded "S" word. Those snowflakes will not be a big deal for most of us. There is a chance that we see a little light accumulation on grassy areas, cars or other elevated surfaces.

The thing that really lasts in this forecast is the cooler air. Most highs this week will come in several degrees below normal. This afternoon will come in around 15-20 degrees below what we should normally see for mid-April. We are also staring at a few good hard freezes in the coming days.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

