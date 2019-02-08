Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Colder air is back in town

A massive cold front made its way through the region during the overnight hours. Yesterday, we reached a record high of 72 degrees. This afternoon we will be lucky to see temperatures reach the upper 30s. Most of you will find numbers running in the low and mid 30s. It looks like we stay pretty quiet through tomorrow. It is all just colder for us!

Another system will approach from our western skies on Sunday. It will spread some snow and rain into Kentucky. It looks like it begins with a shot of light snow. The warmer air will take-over and change everything over to rain. It will be a chilly rain through the daytime hours.

We are going to be riding the dividing line between some very cold air form the north and very warm air from the south. This puts us in the battle zone! Our area will be right in the middle of a very unsettled pattern.