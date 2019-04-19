Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Cool & Dreary days are here

We are on the other side of a cold front, again, and it is entirely different for us around here. The front is going to act as an avenue for another wave of energy to ride along. That disturbance will keep showers going throughout today and Friday. Our temperatures will be dropping from the early morning hours through the afternoon. We will see those numbers reach the 50s during the peak heating of the day. These pesky showers will linger ALL DAY and make for a very miserable run. That rain and mist will make those temps feel even chillier.

The same system will keep us damp on Saturday. I think we are probably even colder with highs in the mid to upper 40s. I have seen the thing I am about to reference for a few days. Snow. It keeps showing up for the first part of the weekend and even Saturday night. It isn't a big deal, but you could see a wet snowflake mix in at times. Keep in mind that we just tracked highs in the 80s on Thursday. Kentucky weather never gets boring.

All of this moves out by Easter Sunday. The weather looks fantastic with highs around the 70-degree mark. It will be wet for any egg hunts or other outdoor activities. Not because of rain falling from the sky, but because of the rain leading up to it. So the ground will be wet and messy!

Make the best of this weekend.