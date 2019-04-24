Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Daily rain chances are here



Spring showers & storms will likely develop today. Most of the activity will be on the scattered side. Even though we are talking about scattered chances, we could have a few of these be a little on the heavy side. This isn't an all-day event.

A wave of energy will roll in here from our southwest. This system brings widespread showers & storms to Kentucky. It is this mess that brings us our real issues. Some of what comes together will bring heavy rain to the region. These heavier rounds of showers & storms will mean that we could see some high rainfall totals. There is a solid chance that we pick-up 1-3 inches of rainfall between today & Friday morning.

This system will be out of here by Friday afternoon. The next dry period will be here from Friday afternoon through Saturday night. Our next rainmaker gets here on Sunday.