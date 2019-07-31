Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Daily storm chances have returned

Most of the showers & storms we see over the next few days will be the scattered type. You might see some of these storms produce heavy rains at times. The overall forecast isn't one that looks like it will bring constant heavy rains, but it could bring some at times.

There will be times that some of you will not see a drop of rain. That could last for a few days, and all of a sudden you finally see a storm. The better chances will probably hang out in eastern Kentucky. Most of what develops will develop because of the placement of the old cold front.

Temperatures will probably come in around normal for this time of year. I think highs will run around the low and mid-80s for most of you.