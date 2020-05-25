Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Daily storm chances remain the same



There is a solid chance the many will reach the mid and upper 80s for highs today. When the humidity is factored into the equation, it will make it feel more like 90 at times. Throw in a few storms and we have a continuation of our summer-like streak.

A big ridge of high pressure will hold a front off for a few days. It will take until the end of the week before a front will sweep through Kentucky. That means we will be stuck with these daily storms. Heat & humidity will remain dominant in-between these storm chances.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!