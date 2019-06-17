Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Daily storm threat returns



A frontal boundary will be in a position just north of our area. As long as it is there, it will keep round of showers & storms active across Kentucky. This has been a very common setup for us this year. While these rounds will not be total washouts, there will be plenty of them.

This week will bring a few inches of rain by the time it ends. Some of the thunderstorms that develop might be strong or even severe. That risk runs today through the middle of the week. Isolated rainfall amounts could be a little heavier in some of the stronger storms.

It does show signs of slowing down by the end of the week.