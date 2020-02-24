Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Damp & dreary days are here again

It doesn't look like we see any significant rains from this setup, but we will have several rain chances throughout the week. It starts with today's chances. Most of it will remain light in nature, but the presence of it will slow things down for us. It is more of a nuisance than anything else.

Another shot of colder air will begin to push in by later this week. It catches up to the moisture, and it will bring some flakes of snow. We'll have to watch that side of it. This particular look has had some over achieving bands of snow at other points this winter.

Temperatures will remain on the milder side until the end of the week. You will never be able to enjoy those because of the overall dreariness of the forecast.

Have a great day!