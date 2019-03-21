Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Dreary Spring showers around



It didn't take long for rain to return to Kentucky. We experienced a very good dry streak leading up to Spring. As soon as the season changed, the clouds rolled in and rain followed! We will keep tracking these chilly showers through the afternoon and evening hours. You might even see one or two of these produce some small-soft hail. A few of the latest runs show we could have a little convection. I am not thinking true thunderstorms, but there might be just enough lift to tap into the very cold air above our heads.

Rain will move out for Friday and stay out until Monday. During this stretch of days you will find highs in the 50s and 60s. It is exactly what you expect Spring to look and feel like in Kentucky.

A bigger player will get here on Monday. That system will bring highs down from the 60s and back them off to the 40s. It could also lead to some very chilly night for next week.

Have a great day!