Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry pattern locks in through midweek



That high will move a little to the east and pump on some milder air today. Many of you will see highs reach the 50s this afternoon. It is this kind of warmer air with sunshine that a lot of folks need.

It looks like our temperatures could get awfully close to and perhaps beyond the 60 degree mark on Wednesday. Clouds will begin streaming into our skies a head of our next system. It will not be here until Thursday. It is an area of low pressure that brings some rain to the region.

These late weeks showers will not be a big deal. It will rain from Thursday through Saturday. Most data suggests we see an inch or less of accumulation from these showers. That’s just plain rain for the most part. It will end as a period of snow on Saturday morning.

Have a great day!