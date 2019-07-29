Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Driest streak of 2019 is about to end



Here's a way to sum up how wet the year has been, Sunday marked the 5th straight day without measurable rain in Lexington. That is the longest streak of dry days for 2019. We have to go back to October of last year to find the previous five-day streak without rain in Lexington. All of this should change today, but there is a chance that we could go the entire day without rain here. So that would mean we hot six days without measurable rainfall. Do you know how long it has been since that happened? June of 2018! We strung together a total of eight straight days without measurable rainfall in Lexington.

A big cold front will begin working in on Kentucky tonight. It will lead to showers & storms sweeping across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. These showers will likely bring temperatures down in a big way. We might struggle to get out of the 70s tomorrow. This will be the norm for the remainder of the week. Daily scattered storms with cooler temps will dominate.

Have a great day!