Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Early Summer-like sizzle with some storms

I do not expect a washout, but be ready for showers & storms to continue. Most of us will track scattered stuff over the next few days. There could be a few locally heavy rounds thrown into the mix. It doesn't look anything like the stuff we dealt with earlier this week.

Temperatures will begin to sizzle this weekend. Most of you will encounter highs around 80 to 85 degrees. Add in the higher levels of humidity and we have ourselves a true summer-like feel. It will be rather uncomfortable at times.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!