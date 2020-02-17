Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Early week rain chances

Another round of showers will be blowing in on Tuesday.

It looks like we end up seeing more rain arrive on Tuesday. This isn't a big deal. Rainfall totals will probably come in around a half-inch to an inch. We don't reach that total until we get to Wednesday. So unlike our recent rainmakers, this will be much lighter.

Once we make it to the other side of the cold front our temperatures will drop to some chilly levels. I think the middle of the week and end of the week will include highs around 30-40 degrees.

Have a great day!