Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Election Day weather

After some early morning showers, things look a lot better. By midday, we will see sunshine and dry conditions. I do not think that everyone gets in on the showers. Most of you will just see a few more clouds sweep through your skies.

Highs will be down a bit when compared to Monday.

Another system will roll through bringing rain and some of the coldest air we have seen since March will be here. Most of us will not get out of the 30s on Friday afternoon. It hasn't been that cold since March 7th.

The cold air will hold steady for the weekend.

Have a great day!

