Jim Caldwell's Forecast | End of April looks cool and damp

After early morning showers exit the region, we are looking much better for the afternoon and evening hours. We'll probably see highs run up to around the 60 to 65-degree range. It will end up being a pretty nice day for us.

Another round of showers will be pressing in on us Tuesday. This begins our next run with the dreary weather. I fully expect highs to run around 50s with wet conditions sticking around through early Friday morning. So once this being system moves in on us, it will mean wet weather runs the show for a few days.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!