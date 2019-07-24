Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Enjoy this rare July treat

A big area of high pressure will keep ushering in some cooler air today and tomorrow. I think the most noticeable thing will be low humidity. It is the same as what we experienced yesterday. Our highs will probably come in around 80 degrees. That means some of you will be just below it and some will be above it.

There isn't anything exciting about this forecast. We'll get in on a little more heat & humidity by the weekend. It isn't the oppressive stuff; it is just the usual July stuff. Showers & storms will increase by the time we make it into Monday. You will see some scattered stuff on Saturday & Sunday. Many of you will not see anything.

Have a great day and ENJOY!

