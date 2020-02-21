Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Everyone joins the dry streak

Today's look will be fantastic... The feel will not be as amazing. Sunshine will return in full force, but temperatures will likely hover in the mid and upper 30s. Many of us will be entering our third dry day in a row.

If you are hoping for some warmer air, you don't have to look very far at all. Temperatures will begin to climb on Saturday & Sunday. Both days have solid chances of reaching the 50s. One of the things that kept pulling me back for Sunday was the arrival of rain. As of this posting, I do not see it getting here until the very early morning hours of Monday.

Your pattern becomes loaded again! We enter another period of wet weather moving across Kentucky. There are some hints that winter tries to show up by Wednesday. I'll keep a watch on that for you!

Enjoy the dry weather!