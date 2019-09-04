Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Fall feel arrives soon



As this front move through the region, it will likely trigger some showers. It doesn't look like we will see a widespread round of rain. Most of you will only encounter a few showers & storms. Others will stay dry!

After the front makes its way through the region, temperatures will fall to some comfortable levels. Highs will run in the 70s and low 80s for a few days. It isn't bad at all. Especially, when you consider that humidity will be at a better level. I think we will remain primarily dry through the end of the weekend. Another front will drop in then, but it is still mainly dry.

Dorian looks to remain off the coast of the eastern United States. A landfall is possible, but it isn't likely. We will continue to watch it closely!