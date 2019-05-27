Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Final week of May will feel more like July

This week looks a lot like last week. The problem with both weeks? A strong resemblance to July! Once again, the next few days will include highs around 85-90 degrees. Heat Index values will be around 90-95. It looks like heat and humidity will be around most of the week.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible for the first few days of the week. Better chances of thunderstorms will roll in Wednesday & Thursday. We will finally get a full-blown cold front through Kentucky. It probably knocks highs down by quite a few degrees by Friday. It’s the only widespread relief that we get!

Have a great day!