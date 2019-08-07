Jim Caldwell's Forecast | First cold front of the week drops in on us

Our set-up is loaded with cold fronts. You do see fronts this time of year, but three in less than a week is impressive. Especially considering that each one makes it south of Kentucky in a big way. The first front will bring some cooler air into the region. It isn't a significantly cooler blast of air, but it will shave a few degrees off of highs.

It looks like we are mainly dry from midday today through tomorrow. Some will see some scattered stuff, but many will not! Temperatures should run a few degrees below normal.

Another front will roll in on Friday. It brings more showers & thunderstorms to the region. Some of these could be on the stronger side. Again, this shouldn't be a total washout for us. It will make for a messy end of the week.

Our weekend is still looking good at the beginning. The front I have been talking about for a few days looks like it will try to make another run to us. That means the weekend will not be completely rain-free. That front will keep moving north and spread showers & storms through the entire region on Sunday.

We will be tracking it all!