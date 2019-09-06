Jim Caldwell's Forecast | First full weekend of September looks great

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -
Our work week will end with some very comfortable temperatures. It looks like we will return to the upper 70s and low 80s again this afternoon. Humidity will remain a non-issue for folks across Kentucky. A very weak disturbance might trigger a stray shower or two late this evening & tonight. Most will remain dry for the second week of high school football.

A front will make an appearance late this weekend. It could bring a few showers for Monday. I expect temperatures to climb in a big way for next week. Many of us will see those highs reach the mid to upper 80.

Have an awesome weekend!

 
