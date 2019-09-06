Jim Caldwell's Forecast | First full weekend of September looks great



Our work week will end with some very comfortable temperatures. It looks like we will return to the upper 70s and low 80s again this afternoon. Humidity will remain a non-issue for folks across Kentucky. A very weak disturbance might trigger a stray shower or two late this evening & tonight. Most will remain dry for the second week of high school football.

A front will make an appearance late this weekend. It could bring a few showers for Monday. I expect temperatures to climb in a big way for next week. Many of us will see those highs reach the mid to upper 80.

Have an awesome weekend!