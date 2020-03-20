Jim Caldwell's Forecast | First weekend of Spring takes a hit

Right now, we are tracking a cold front that will move across Kentucky today. It will spark more rounds of storms and heavy rain. As it completely passes through the region, I fully expect it to look a lot different around here by tomorrow. The best part is the dry conditions. Unfortunately, the cooler air will also be here with us.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The other side of the cold front will include highs in the 40s and some sunshine. Many of us didn't get enough of that over these past few days. It has been extremely dreary. We will finally get some sun back and visible in the sky.

More rounds of rain will be lining up for next week. Have a great day!

It is Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

