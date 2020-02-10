Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Flood concerns remain elevated

In a very similar looking pattern, we will have a slow-moving front move through Kentucky this week. The first half of the week will be all about that part of the setup. A couple of areas of low pressure will bring steady rounds of rain to the region. We likely pick up better than two inches of rainfall before we make it over the midweek hump. Most of that looks like it falls over the saturated grounds of southern & eastern Kentucky.

The latter part of the week will include another deep low tracking in from our southern skies and bringing even more rain to the region. We might see an additional two inches during that time period. The ground hasn't had any time to recover, so this will just keep that flood threat heightened.

People in those flood-prone areas or any area that had major water issues this past week need to be prepared. This go-around could cause even more issues. If you follow a forecast that continues to downplay the seriousness of this situation, you need to rethink it. I want you to be prepared for the worst then hope and pray that we are wrong. Just something to think about as we move through the week.

On a lighter note, Valentine's Day is looking dry, but VERY COLD! The trends are suggesting that we see a brief return of teens. I'll be watching it all for you!