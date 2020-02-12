Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Flood threat remains high through Thursday

It looks ugly out there today & tomorrow. Rounds of heavy rain will once again pass over the extremely soggy grounds of Kentucky. This leads us to flood problems again. When you add in the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms, you find even more isolated problems. That is where we are headed later today.

Here are some things to expect:- Additional rainfall of 1-3:- Low-lying/flood-prone areas will see high water- River levels will creep up again

This will all end as a cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures will drop so rapidly that we could see some icy spots on Friday morning. Not because of any snow or new rainfall. It will be from any leftover wet areas. When temperatures drop that quickly and you have damp areas, you will find icy areas.

Stay safe out there!