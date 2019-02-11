Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Flooding rains are back again

We will find ourselves right in the middle of an action-packed pattern through the middle of the week. Rounds of heavy rain will blast through the region over the next few days. We didn't have very much time to dry things up. Now, we will track rounds of heavy rain over those same saturated areas. There is a solid chance that we could pick-up 3-5" of rainfall this week. The 5" stuff will be a little more rare and the 3" totals will be a little more common. All of this falling on 1.51" of rainfall for this month. We could pick up a normal month's worth of rainfall this week.

As it pulls away on Wednesday morning, expect the moisture to make a transition over to snow. It will be a quick hitting and early morning event. I do not think that we see much in the way of accumulation. Just some snow and colder air blowing in on us..

Expect more rain and snow at the end of the week. We'll track that a little closer after we get through this event.

