Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Freeze concerns continue to grow

We have been tracking a below normal stretch of temperatures for a while. Now we enter a period when anything can and will likely happen. Your Thursday looks like a decent day. It isn't until later tonight that we see a little change. A system will bring rain to the region again. This helps keep temperatures up for the overnight hours. It'll be wet but above freezing.

This brings us to Friday and the interesting things that follow it. Those early morning rains could make a transition to snow. Yes, you read that correctly, SNOW. The signs have been there for a few days now. Those signs have been showing up more and more lately. There have been some runs that show accumulation; however, it will take a solid rate of snow to get much to stick around. It is all fascinating! So just be prepared for those flakes to fly.

The more important issue will be the freeze threat. We could quite possibly see temperatures dip to historic levels for this part of May. Ast it stands, the record low for May 9th is 31 degrees. I think we will see that record fall. The real question is, by how much does it fall? There is a good indicator that it could reach levels we haven't seen since the 1960s. Perhaps, the coldest May temperature on record for Lexington. A freeze like this could cause significant issues for local farmers.

It looks like another shot of cold air will find us next week too!

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!