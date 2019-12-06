Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Friday's showers signal the beginning of change

A front begins to press in on us, and that will increase the rain threat. It looks like we will see a general tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall. So that amount is nothing to worry too much about.

We should remain all calm until Sunday night. That means that your weekend will be filled with some lovely weather. Saturday will look like a typical December day. Most of your Sunday will fall in the same category. Those late-day showers on Sunday are a part of a much larger system.

Temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees on Monday. Showers, storms, and snow will fly with this one. This is the same system that will tap into some Arctic air! Temps will start Tuesday in the mid and upper 50s. By that afternoon, most of us will be in the 30s. It never feels that warm! Winds will blow in here around 15-20 MPH. Gusts will be higher and close in on 30 MPH at times. We will hover around 20-25 degrees on Wednesday! Remember, winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st.

Have a great weekend!