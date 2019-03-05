Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Frigid feel continues for a few



Our temperatures will remain on the colder side today. I think many of us will stay below freezing all day. There might be a few locations that approach the freezing mark and go beyond it. I don't think that it happens widespread though.

The next time I think that we all go above freezing is strangely at the same time a system with snow attached to it blows into Kentucky. Upon arrival, you will see a band of snow cruise into the region. On the southern side of that system... rain! That rain will keep shifting north through Kentucky.

By the weekend, temperatures will reach the 60s. It will also lead us into a chance to see some thunderstorm activity.