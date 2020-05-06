Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Frost/Freeze potential grows for this week



A few showers will move through the region at times today and this evening. We aren't talking about anything significant for this round. Most of this is just more of the chilly stuff. Once the skies clear and the temperatures drop, we could see some frost out there tonight.

You will experience somewhat of a rebound on Thursday. I think highs will reach the low and mid-60s. Even numbers like that will be below normal for this part of May. Another system drops in tonight and will push lows up above the frost potential. Friday will likely be another wet one!

One of the strongest blasts of cold air that we have seen in a while will dig in on Saturday morning. There is a solid chance that we could see temperatures reach the mid-20s that morning. If that happens, we are talking about a catastrophic blow to the growing season around here.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

