Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Happy New Year now for some rain

First things first, I hope that this brand new year will be a great one for you! Not only are we talking about a new year, but a new decade is here as well. Let's all hope for a fantastic year and a remarkable decade. What new troubles and treasures will this next decade in weather bring? We might not be able to predict the next decade's worth of weather. I promise if you keep trusting us with your weekly forecast, we'll always try to lead you down the right path. Happy New Year!

The beginning of 2020 will start with roughly 36 hours worth of dry time. That includes all-day today and through part of your Thursday. Don't get used to that as more activity will be ramping up over the next several days.

A system will crank up and sweep widespread rains into Kentucky. There is a good chance that it could bring 1"-3" of total rainfall to the region. When you consider how much rain fell on Sunday and Monday, this could lead to more issues. The ground is already water-logged, and it won't take much to get those creeks out of the banks again.

Much colder air will filter in behind this system. As the colder air begins to take over, so will the chance for some snow. At this point, it is safe to say that accumulations are possible. It is also safe to say that it might not be a big deal. However, I will keep watching it for you.