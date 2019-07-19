Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heat Index set to surge

Temperatures will likely soar to 90 or higher this afternoon and evening. When the humidity is considered, it will feel like 100 or higher. Let's hit the headlines with this heat.

Today

- Actual highs will be around 91 degrees

- Heat Indices hang around 100-105

- Excessive Heat Warning continues

- A few storms could take the edge off for some

Saturday

- Temperatures will climb to 93-95

- Heat Index likely runs around 100-105

- Small storm chance

Storms will become a more significant factor on Sunday. I think our Heat Indices will drop back to the mid and upper 90s for peak numbers. It will still be dangerously hot if you are out in this mess.

A powerful cold front will do two big things for us on Monday. The first thing, it brings in some intense storms — the second thing, a much-needed fall feel. We could see highs fall into the 70s, and lows have the potential to reach record lows. How wild is that?

Stay safe out there!