Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heat kicks it in high today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -
A warm front will pass over Kentucky and allow for the hottest air of the season to invade across Kentucky. We have had 90 degree days this year. I think this one will probably bring us a widespread shot of 90 or higher. The real heat remains just out to our west. In some of those locations, I think we see triple-digit heat index values. The humidity will increase, and so will the scattered storm chances. Most of those will not be widespread, but chances will be a little higher than yesterday.

A cold front will begin to move in on us Thursday. It will trigger showers & storms as it passes through the commonwealth. Just the presence of rain will keep temps down in the mid-80s for many of us. Eastern Kentucky likely sees those numbers come in a little higher.

I think that after the front gets out of here, we are looking at a couple of great days. You will find highs falling to well below average. Many fo you will have highs around the low to mid-80s.

It looks like something tropical will likely develop in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a chance it could pay us a visit by early next week. There is still a lot of time between now and then. We are watching that very closely.

 
