Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain and severe storm potential move into Kentucky

. Southern & eastern Kentucky will have the best chance to see these heavier rounds of rain today. Another issue that those folks face is the steady nature of the rain. We will see multiple rounds roll over the same spots that already picked up a few inches from the last system. This keeps the flooding threat on the high side for many areas.

As we move into Saturday, the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms will be coming with it. Even before we track any strong to severe storms, we will have to deal with strong wind gusts around 50 MPH or higher. These gusts could approach severe thunderstorm criteria without a thunderstorm around. You might just be dealing with some plain of gusty rain. Yes, there will likely be some strong to severe storms around. I am just pointing out how strong the system is as a whole!

The best locations to see significant rainfall is along and south of interstate 64. Those locations will pick-up between 2 and 4 inches of total rainfall. There is a chance that some of these thunderstorms could produce even more rainfall in isolated areas.

We'll be with you all weekend for the very latest