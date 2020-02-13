Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern goes from soggy to cold



You might see a few showers out there today, but most of us will be doing much better. Temperatures will be on the colder side. Still, it is much better than dealing with that constant threat of rain.

Now, for the next issue! Any roads that see high water or locations that remain damp on Thursday night could become slick on Friday morning. Temperatures will drop so much and so fast that we likely see black ice develop in these areas. Those will sneak up on you, so be extremely careful!

Rounds of rain are lining up again for next week! This keeps the ground extremely full of water.

Have a great day!