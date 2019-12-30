Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain leads to much colder air



Temperatures begin to fall today. After running in the 60s, for days, we are now entering a colder pattern. The next few days will feel significantly cold around here. Highs will be running in the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week. So the chill is very very real!

A late-week system will bring more rain and a very quick spike in temperatures. Once it passes through the region, it will knock temps down again. There might even be a few flakes of snow on the backside. Have a great week!