Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues



Expect some more heavy rainmakers to move through the region. Some of us will see more high water issues today. We have been stuck on the southern side of a stationary front. It has allowed our temperatures to remain very warm over the past few days. The set-up will remain the same this afternoon. You might see highs reach the 60s and 70s by this afternoon. If we do that, it means we are talking record highs!

I think we see another push of rain toward the evening hours. This is coming from a front that will actually clear Kentucky. As it makes its way across the commonwealth, temperatures will tumble. We will see numbers drop from the 60s and 70s to the 20s in a matter of hours. There might be just enough moisture and cold air on the backside to see some flakes fly on Friday morning.

Temperatures will remain on the colder side through the weekend and into next week.

Have a great day!