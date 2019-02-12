Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues

This soggy pattern has been a nasty one. It will end later today, but only after another messy run. A full blown cold front will be making its way across Kentucky later. The end result will mean that we dry things up for roughly 24-36 hours. Our transition getting there will be another story. We could pick up a couple of inches of rainfall with a few stronger storms during the transition today.

After the front clears Kentucky, temperatures will drop. During that drop we could see some snow showers develop late tonight and early Wednesday morning. This is the calm period that we expect around here. It will be calm from tomorrow morning through Thursday evening.

The next wave of energy for the week will arrive Thursday night or Valentine's Day night. It should be a decent system with more heavy rain for the region. It will tap into enough cold air to bring some accumulating snow on the back side. It is another one of those system that we will have to watch very closely!